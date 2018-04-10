AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,824 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of AvalonBay Communities worth $79,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVB traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.79. 585,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22,923.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $152.65 and a 1-year high of $199.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $555.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 40.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

