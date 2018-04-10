TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $28.35 Million Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,802 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Nasdaq worth $28,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6,087.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $14,190.88, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Nasdaq declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 19,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,546,938.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Knight sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $1,048,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,114.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,837 shares of company stock worth $3,442,932. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

