TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231,040 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $15,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 511.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,618,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,271,000 after buying an additional 2,190,857 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 11,067.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,047,000 after buying an additional 1,880,738 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $14,271,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 387.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 182,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,114,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,591,000 after buying an additional 170,350 shares in the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

SCCO opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42,300.09, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southern Copper Corp has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. It produces copper and, in the production process, obtains several by-products, including molybdenum, silver, zinc, sulfuric acid and other metals. Its segments include the Peruvian operations, the Mexican open-pit operations and the Mexican underground mining operations segment identified as the IMMSA unit.

