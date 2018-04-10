TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in STORE Capital (STOR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its position in STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,096 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of STORE Capital worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other STORE Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $100,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Volk bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $100,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,475 shares of company stock valued at $295,603. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4,872.65, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11. STORE Capital has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $26.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. ValuEngine downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on STORE Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,921 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states.

