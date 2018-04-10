TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $8.54 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,622 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Group 1 Automotive worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $3,175,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 28,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,283,231.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,706.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $1,300.28, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.24. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

