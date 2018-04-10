TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 41,138 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,138 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Global Payments worth $81,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,412.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $198,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPN traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.69. 1,425,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17,316.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $76.47 and a 1-year high of $118.94.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.39 million. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,900 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $697,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,620.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock worth $1,652,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Global Payments from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

