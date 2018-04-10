Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,386 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Fiserv worth $92,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,026,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,046,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,973,053,000 after purchasing an additional 166,837 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $17,228,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.4% during the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 521,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,203,000 after acquiring an additional 130,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,885,000 after acquiring an additional 113,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.59, for a total transaction of $2,356,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,140,838.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $2,496,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,160 shares of company stock worth $8,993,842. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.50 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $28,858.98, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

