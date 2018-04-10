TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $29,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $89,715.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

