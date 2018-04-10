TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $31.13 Million Position in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,035 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Omnicom Group worth $31,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Omnicom Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.46.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $16,519.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $154,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-sells-65035-shares-of-omnicom-group-inc-omc-updated-updated.html.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.