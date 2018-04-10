TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its position in JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 734,755 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $28,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 253.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Vetr lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.91.

Shares of JD opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55,862.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,007.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. JD.com has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $110,165.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.88 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-sells-734755-shares-of-jd-com-inc-jd-updated-updated.html.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.