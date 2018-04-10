Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tiffany & Co. earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.5210444131844 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

TIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.47.

NYSE TIF traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.65. 936,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,531. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $11,878.43, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 48.43%.

In other news, Director Francesco Trapani bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $3,313,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philippe Galtie sold 24,758 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $2,718,180.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 77,000 shares of company stock worth $7,437,830 and sold 139,636 shares worth $14,979,843. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

