Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Timkensteel Corp Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TMST)

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timkensteel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $341.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. Timkensteel’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:TMST traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 174,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.04. Timkensteel has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 97.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 65,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 32,526 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 64.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 58.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/timkensteel-corp-tmst-to-post-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-10-per-share-keycorp-forecasts-updated-updated-updated.html.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company’s portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing and precision steel components. In addition, the Company supplies machining and thermal treatment services, as well as manage raw material recycling programs, which are used as a feeder system for its melt operations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timkensteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.