Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tintri (TNTR) to “Buy”

Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tintri, Inc. is involved in the business of storage management solutions. The Company offers product includes Tintri all-flash array, Tintri hybrid-flash array, Tintri Global Center, Tintri Analytics, Tintri Storage Software. It also offers its products related support, installation and training services. The company serves private and public sector organizations, cloud service providers in education, financial services and insurance, healthcare, manufacturing and technology industries. Tintri, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

TNTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 target price on Tintri and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tintri in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tintri from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tintri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Shares of Tintri stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.01. 588,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,276. Tintri has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. research analysts forecast that Tintri will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tintri news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 645,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $3,575,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tintri by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 38,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tintri by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 35,547 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tintri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tintri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tintri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform to organizations and cloud service providers. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform combines cloud management software, Web services and a range of all-flash storage systems. Its enterprise cloud platform is based on its Tintri CONNECT Web services architecture, which is designed to work like public cloud architecture using Web services.

