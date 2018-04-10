Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $470.84, a P/E ratio of -27.32, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $24.19.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 61,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $1,350,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,641,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after acquiring an additional 137,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 738,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $14,904,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 530,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 839.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 339,047 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The Company engages in four principal business activities: new and used equipment sales; parts sales; repair and maintenance services, and equipment rental and other activities.

