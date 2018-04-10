Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Titan Machinery (TITN) Share Price

News coverage about Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Titan Machinery earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8652770514933 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.99, a P/E ratio of -179.17 and a beta of 1.44. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.08 million. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $56,762.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

