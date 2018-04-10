Titan Machinery (TITN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TITN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. William Blair raised Titan Machinery from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $19.00 price objective on Titan Machinery and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.95. 143,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,067. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $56,762.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

