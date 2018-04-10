Titanium BAR Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (TBAR)

Titanium BAR (CURRENCY:TBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Titanium BAR has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $280,249.00 worth of Titanium BAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Titanium BAR has traded up 57.6% against the dollar. One Titanium BAR token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00006186 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Cobinhood and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00756086 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00177182 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00039167 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00063668 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Titanium BAR

Titanium BAR was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Titanium BAR’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Titanium BAR is medium.com/tbis. Titanium BAR’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC. Titanium BAR’s official website is www.tbis.io.

Titanium BAR Token Trading

Titanium BAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Tidex and Cobinhood. It is not presently possible to buy Titanium BAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titanium BAR must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titanium BAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

