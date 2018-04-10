Titcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $225,242.00 (CRYPTO:TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Titcoin has a total market capitalization of $225,242.00 and $337.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Titcoin has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Titcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,742.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $634.08 or 0.09433130 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00165830 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.01762180 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022396 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016684 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002841 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Titcoin Coin Profile

Titcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TitCoin is an alternative crypto currency designed for the erotic industries – and has already seen coverage in major magazines. The coin is a standard bitcoin clone based on SHA-256 and proof of work. “

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Titcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.