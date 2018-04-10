TittieCoin Market Capitalization Tops $569,960.00 (CRYPTO:TTC)

TittieCoin (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One TittieCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. TittieCoin has a market capitalization of $569,960.00 and approximately $821.00 worth of TittieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TittieCoin has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.25 or 0.01675920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008319 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007923 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00017231 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001252 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020463 BTC.

TittieCoin Coin Profile

TittieCoin (CRYPTO:TTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2014. TittieCoin’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. TittieCoin’s official website is tittiecoin.com. The Reddit community for TittieCoin is /r/tittiecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TittieCoin’s official Twitter account is @TittieCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TittieCoin is another coin attempting to sync up with the erotic industries – a scrypt proof of work crypto currency. “

Buying and Selling TittieCoin

TittieCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy TittieCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TittieCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TittieCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

