TNB Financial Has $3.86 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

TNB Financial reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,613 shares during the quarter. TNB Financial’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 641.7% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 27,567 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 224,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William J. Chase sold 70,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $8,311,343.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,833,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142,568.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of AbbVie to $157.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.86 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

