TokenCard Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:TKN)

TokenCard (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, TokenCard has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. TokenCard has a market cap of $21.39 million and $142,187.00 worth of TokenCard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenCard token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00012750 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, EtherDelta and CryptoDerivatives.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00744968 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00180094 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039343 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00062104 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About TokenCard

TokenCard launched on May 6th, 2017. TokenCard’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,903,468 tokens. The official website for TokenCard is tokencard.io. TokenCard’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3. The Reddit community for TokenCard is /r/TokenCard.

According to CryptoCompare, “The TokenCard is a project that focuses on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allows users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. Thee tokens can be spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. The TokenCard token is also an Ethereum-based asset, holding a pro-rata claim on the TKN Asset Contract. This Asset Contract accrues a 1% licensing fee (enforced by smart contracts) on all TokenCard transactions. At any time, TKN holders can redeem their share of the underlying assets by 'cashing and burning' the TKN tokens. “

TokenCard Token Trading

TokenCard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Liqui, YoBit, CryptoDerivatives, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy TokenCard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenCard must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenCard using one of the exchanges listed above.

