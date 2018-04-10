TOP SHIPS (TOPS) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.01

Headlines about TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TOP SHIPS earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 44.3036943218557 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:TOPS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. TOP SHIPS has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $116,999.99.

About TOP SHIPS

Top Ships Inc provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant.

