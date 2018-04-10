Topaz Coin (CRYPTO:TOPAZ) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Topaz Coin (CURRENCY:TOPAZ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Topaz Coin has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Topaz Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003039 BTC on major exchanges. Topaz Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of Topaz Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00754137 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00179722 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00061212 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Topaz Coin

Topaz Coin’s total supply is 76,682 coins.

Buying and Selling Topaz Coin

Topaz Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Topaz Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Topaz Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Topaz Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

