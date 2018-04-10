Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,256 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $81,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,572.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 101,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100,228 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $156,907.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $123.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.82%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/toronto-dominion-bank-has-81-72-million-position-in-philip-morris-international-inc-pm-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.