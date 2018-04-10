Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Total were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total by 46.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Total by 14.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Total by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial raised Total from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $148,190.88, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. Total S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Total had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $47.35 billion for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Total S.A. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/total-s-a-tot-shares-bought-by-deutsche-bank-ag-updated.html.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.