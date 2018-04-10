Traders Buy Shares of HCP (HCP) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $29.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $13.79 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.62 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, HCP had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. HCP traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $23.02

HCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. UBS reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo cut their price objective on shares of HCP from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,891.09, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.26.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.54 million. HCP had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kendall K. Young purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $306,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,599.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in HCP during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in HCP by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HCP by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,164,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,407,000 after acquiring an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HCP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in HCP by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 47,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

