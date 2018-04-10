Traders Sell Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE (EFA) on Strength (EFA)

Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFA) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $113.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $185.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $72.71 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares MSCI EAFE had the 10th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI EAFE traded up $0.75 for the day and closed at $70.72

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

