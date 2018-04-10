Traders Sell T-Mobile US (TMUS) on Strength (TMUS)

Investors sold shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $219.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $382.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $163.04 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, T-Mobile US had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. T-Mobile US traded up $3.39 for the day and closed at $63.13

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

The stock has a market cap of $50,966.67, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 406,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,840,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,974,950 and have sold 55,252 shares valued at $3,536,676. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,331,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,349,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,036 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,296,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,499,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,469 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,831,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,000 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

