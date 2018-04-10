TransCanada Co. (TRP) Receives C$72.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TransCanada Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$72.38.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TransCanada from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC upped their target price on TransCanada from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransCanada from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on TransCanada from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TransCanada from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Anthony M. Palmer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$56.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,480.00. Also, Director David B. Moneta acquired 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.93 per share, with a total value of C$76,997.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,896 shares of company stock worth $410,145 and sold 5,101 shares worth $291,724.

TransCanada (TRP) traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$55.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,684,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,283. TransCanada has a 12 month low of C$52.05 and a 12 month high of C$65.18. The company has a market cap of $49,260.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from TransCanada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. TransCanada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.21%.

TransCanada Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of North American energy infrastructure, including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and natural gas storage facilities. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S.

