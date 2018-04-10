Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $4.01 Million Position in TransDigm Group (TDG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 540.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $303.20 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $228.13 and a 52-week high of $321.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15,990.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $847.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.12 million. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $3,520,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,177,904.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Stein purchased 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.79 per share, for a total transaction of $399,776.13. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,776.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $22,415,911. Company insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/transdigm-group-incorporated-tdg-stake-raised-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-updated-updated-updated.html.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.