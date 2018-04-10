Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Sells £143,523.60 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Tony Buffin sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($18.52), for a total value of £143,523.60 ($202,860.21).

Travis Perkins stock traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.29) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,247.50 ($17.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. Travis Perkins plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($17.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,709 ($24.16).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a GBX 30.50 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPK. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,715 ($24.24) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group downgraded Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($25.44) to GBX 1,380 ($19.51) in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Numis Securities dropped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,545 ($21.84) to GBX 1,330 ($18.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($24.88) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,610 ($22.76) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,570.91 ($22.20).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/travis-perkins-plc-tpk-insider-sells-143523-60-in-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.