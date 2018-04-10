TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of TreeHouse Foods worth $26,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,981,000 after acquiring an additional 91,505 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,864,000 after acquiring an additional 159,551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,425,000.

In related news, CEO Sam K. Reed sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $487,211.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,878.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 36,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $1,516,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,079,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,060 shares of company stock worth $2,479,864 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,191.85, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.48. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $90.42.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $39.00 target price on TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.51.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export. The Company manufactures a range of shelf stable, refrigerated, fresh and frozen products. Its product categories include beverages, salad dressings, snack nuts, beverage enhancers, pickles, sauces, cereals, pasta and dry dinners, cookies and crackers, retail bakery, aseptic products, jams and other products.

