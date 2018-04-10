Tri-County Financial (TCFC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Tri-County Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tri-County Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9643793470491 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

TCFC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.07. 322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $206.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.27. Tri-County Financial has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $40.69.

Tri-County Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Tri-County Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

About Tri-County Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts.

