Trident Group (TRDT) Trading 21.5% Higher Over Last Week

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $85,532.00 and $881.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.0914 or 0.00001354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00747562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00179639 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00039135 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00061622 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,524 tokens. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

