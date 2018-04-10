Trimedyne (TMED) and Medtronic (MDT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Trimedyne (OTCMKTS: TMED) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Medtronic pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Trimedyne does not pay a dividend. Medtronic pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medtronic has increased its dividend for 40 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trimedyne and Medtronic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimedyne $4.70 million 0.25 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A Medtronic $29.71 billion 3.61 $4.03 billion $4.60 17.21

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Trimedyne.

Risk & Volatility

Trimedyne has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trimedyne and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A Medtronic 9.44% 12.65% 6.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Medtronic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trimedyne and Medtronic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A Medtronic 0 6 15 0 2.71

Medtronic has a consensus target price of $91.03, suggesting a potential upside of 14.96%. Given Medtronic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Trimedyne.

Summary

Medtronic beats Trimedyne on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trimedyne

Trimedyne, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of 80 and 30 watt Holmium cold pulsed lasers (Lasers). The Company’s segments include Product, and Service and Rental. It also offers a range of disposable and reusable, fiber optic laser energy delivery devices (Fibers, Needles and Switch Tips) for use in an array of medical applications. Its Lasers, Fibers, Needles and Switch Tips are used in orthopedics, urology, ear, nose and throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery and other medical specialties. It markets 80 and 30 watt Holmium Lasers and Side Firing Needles in orthopedics to treat herniated and ruptured spinal discs. Its minimally invasive spinal procedures are performed on an outpatient basis. Its Lasers and Switch Tips are used in orthopedics to treat damage in joints, such as spine and the knee, shoulder, elbow, hip, ankle and wrist, in minimally invasive, outpatient, arthroscopic procedures, called Arthroscopy procedures.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment includes Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure, Coronary & Structural Heart and Aortic & Peripheral Vascula. Its Minimally Invasive Technologies Group segment includes Surgical Solutions and Patient Monitoring and Recovery. Its Restorative Therapies Group segment includes Spine, Neuromodulation, Surgical Technologies and Neurovascular. Its Diabetes Group segment includes Intensive Insulin Management, Non-Intensive Diabetes Therapies and Diabetes Services & Solutions. The Company’s subsidiaries include Medtronic, Inc. and HeartWare International, Inc.

