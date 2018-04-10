BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in TriNet (TNET)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of TriNet (NYSE:TNET) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,575,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,693 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.71% of TriNet worth $114,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TriNet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in TriNet by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TriNet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 837 shares of TriNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $34,199.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,481.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 44,088 shares of TriNet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $2,063,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,132,409 in the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 215,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,269.48, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. TriNet has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.00.

TriNet (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.33 million. TriNet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 102.76%. analysts anticipate that TriNet will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $120.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TriNet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

TriNet Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

