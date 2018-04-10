Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stake Increased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Trinseo by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trinseo by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSE traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.40. 599,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,018. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3,109.70, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.29.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.47. Trinseo had a return on equity of 62.52% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Trinseo to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trinseo from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

In other Trinseo news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 7,991 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $656,061.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marilyn N. Horner sold 33,124 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $2,658,201.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,791.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,089 shares of company stock worth $3,554,204. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA is a materials company engaged in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex and plastics. The Company’s segments include Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) and other latex polymers and binders.

