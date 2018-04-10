TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have issued a hold rating to the stock. TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,470. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $5,580.13, a P/E ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.82.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the travel company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,118,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $378,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,866 shares in the company, valued at $554,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $78,603,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $61,301,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth $56,957,000. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $23,443,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,439,465 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,064,000 after buying an additional 592,258 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/tripadvisor-trip-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.