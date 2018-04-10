Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $754,000 Position in TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,892 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 17,655.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,598 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Sunday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,580.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the travel company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $378,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,866 shares in the company, valued at $554,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,118,039.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

