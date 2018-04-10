Tristar Coin Trading Up 89.1% Over Last Week (TSTR)

Tristar Coin (CURRENCY:TSTR) traded 134.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Tristar Coin has traded up 89.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tristar Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Tristar Coin has a market cap of $2,377.00 and $9,177.00 worth of Tristar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000203 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000373 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded 301.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tristar Coin Profile

TSTR is a coin. Tristar Coin’s total supply is 255,027,857 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,857 coins. Tristar Coin’s official Twitter account is @tristarcoin. Tristar Coin’s official website is www.tristarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Tristar Coin

Tristar Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Tristar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tristar Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tristar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

