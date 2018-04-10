Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.28% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 367.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $820.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/triumph-bancorp-tbk-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers traditional banking services, as well as commercial finance products. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital with revenue derived from factoring services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.