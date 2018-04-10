TRON (TRX) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One TRON token can now be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Tidex, Bit-Z and Liqui. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $314.46 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00754123 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014653 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00177101 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00173010 BTC.

About TRON

TRON was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,748,111,645 tokens. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tronlab.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron is a blockchain-based protocol for a free content entertainment system, allowing each user to freely publish, store and own data, and in the decentralized autonomous form, decides the distribution, subscription and push of contents and enables content creators by releasing, circulating and dealing with digital assets, thus forming a decentralized content entertainment ecosystem. Tronix ix an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, acting as the basic unit of account on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinnest, IDEX, CoolCoin, Coinrail, YoBit, Token Store, CoinEgg, Liqui, Qryptos, OKEx, Binance, BitFlip, Mercatox, Cobinhood, EtherDelta, Gate.io, Tidex and Gatecoin. It is not presently possible to buy TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

