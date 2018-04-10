tronc Inc (TRNC) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of tronc Inc (NASDAQ:TRNC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of tronc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of tronc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of tronc to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of tronc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of tronc in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

TRNC traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 43,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,424. The firm has a market cap of $569.46, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.00. tronc has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $435.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. tronc had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 53.46%. equities research analysts forecast that tronc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNC. State Street Corp grew its position in tronc by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in tronc by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in tronc by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in tronc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in tronc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “tronc Inc (TRNC) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/tronc-inc-trnc-receives-22-00-average-target-price-from-analysts.html.

About tronc

tronc, Inc, formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is a media company. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated over 150 titles in nine markets. Its portfolio of news and information brands are in markets, including Los Angeles and San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Baltimore, Maryland; Hartford, Connecticut; Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Newport News, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for tronc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tronc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.