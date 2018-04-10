tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.20

Headlines about tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. tronc earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.5807414055011 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of tronc stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $15.91. 63,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.46, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.00. tronc has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $435.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. tronc had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 0.36%. research analysts anticipate that tronc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNC. Noble Financial cut shares of tronc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of tronc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of tronc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of tronc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of tronc in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About tronc

tronc, Inc, formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is a media company. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated over 150 titles in nine markets. Its portfolio of news and information brands are in markets, including Los Angeles and San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Baltimore, Maryland; Hartford, Connecticut; Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Newport News, Virginia.

