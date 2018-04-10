TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.81% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We view the bull case for TRUE as a healthy mix of execution and a longer-tailed market expansion opportunity. Even though 50% of revenue comes from a subscription model vs. a pay per list system, the subscription model is both backwards looking and has a pay per sale underpinning. This puts TrueCar as the only transaction-based model in our universe, a model which clearly appeals to dealers who effectively get exactly what they pay for. Near-term, the story is likely to be about improving registration levels from mid-single digits via enhancing the consumer experience and giving the consumer more tools and control to participate in the marketplace. Longer-term, improvements in branding, along with increased transparency in all aspects of the car buying process, should lead to an uptick in traffic, OEM spend and dealer wallet share via increased available unit volume.””

TRUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens set a $18.00 price objective on TrueCar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

TRUE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 652,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market cap of $936.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 2.59. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.72 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $18,603,000. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $10,686,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 342,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,474,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,511,000 after acquiring an additional 233,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

