Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 102.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187,358.58, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,713,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $84,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,511. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Morningstar set a $48.50 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (KO)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/trustcore-financial-services-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-the-coca-cola-company-ko.html.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.