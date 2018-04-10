TSO3 (TSE:TOS) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TSO3 (TSE:TOS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded TSO3 from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TSO3 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on TSO3 from C$4.50 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on TSO3 from C$2.00 to C$1.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TSO3 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.12.

Shares of TSE:TOS opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. TSO3 has a 1 year low of C$0.93 and a 1 year high of C$3.30.

In other TSO3 news, Director Richard Mark Rumble purchased 105,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$87,897.00.

TSO3 Company Profile

TSO3 Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the sale, production, maintenance, research, development and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment.

