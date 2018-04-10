Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in TSYS (NYSE:TSS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TSYS (NYSE:TSS) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TSYS were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TSYS by 1,030.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 585,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after buying an additional 533,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TSYS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,578,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $915,773,000 after buying an additional 427,801 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TSYS by 1,366.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 300,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 279,706 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of TSYS by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,042,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,465,000 after purchasing an additional 269,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of TSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,780,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSS opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $15,261.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. TSYS has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74.

TSYS (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $870.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.20 million. TSYS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that TSYS will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. TSYS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.15%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Ussery sold 7,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $666,236.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 24,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $2,177,057.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,256.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,200 shares of company stock valued at $59,978,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TSYS from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TSYS from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in TSYS (NYSE:TSS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/tsys-tss-shares-bought-by-vident-investment-advisory-llc-updated-updated.html.

TSYS Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for TSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.