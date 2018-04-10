Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,215.00 target price (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,120.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,243.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,175.85.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,020.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701,696.13, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $834.60 and a one year high of $1,198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

