Tupperware Brands (TUP) PT Lowered to $47.00

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Tupperware Brands to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

TUP stock traded down $5.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.84. 3,178,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,419.87, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Tupperware Brands had a positive return on equity of 160.65% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $588.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,894,000 after buying an additional 110,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 976,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,216,000 after purchasing an additional 130,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 846,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,099,000 after purchasing an additional 168,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

